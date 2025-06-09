Tamanivalu reflects on Flying Fijians' selfless era

Source: Trelleborgs Allehanda

Fiji’s elevation to tier-one rugby status earlier this year marked a historic milestone, a far cry from the amateur era when players juggled full-time jobs, personal commitments and national duty without financial reward.

For former Flying Fijians flanker Tomasi Tamanivalu, representing Fiji in those days was about pride, not pay.

He shared a powerful reminder of the dedication and challenges faced by players of his generation.

“Back then, we had to organise ourselves, organise our holidays to suit. We weren’t paid, but it was good. We did it for the love of rugby and for the love of our country.”

That unity, he said, was what bound them together.

He and other members of the 1995 Flying Fijians squad were capped during last Saturday’s Fiji vs Scotland game to commemorate their contributions to Fiji Rugby.

