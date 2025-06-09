Kulas goalkeeper aims to improve after tough match

Emily Esposito [Source: OFC Media/Facebook]

In the aftermath of the Fiji Kulas’ Nations Cup semifinal outing, goalkeeper Emily Esposito faced the cameras with a candid assessment of the goals conceded, not to dwell on setbacks, but to firmly outline her path for personal improvement.

All goals were scored in the first half with Two early goals from Papua New Guinea and one from Fiji’s Narieta Leba.

18-year-old Esposito clarified that the first goal, a header, stemmed from a crucial miscommunication within the defence.

The second, she explained, was a particularly cruel blow, a bouncing ball that, from a goalkeeper’s perspective, proved almost impossible to stop.

Yet, rather than sulking, her focus immediately shifted forward.

Esposito says focus remains squarely on transforming lessons learned into stronger performances on the pitch.

“For me, I’ll try to focus on the goal mistakes I have made, so I’ll to pull my socks in the other game.”

Esposito also pointed out that the whole Kulas squad needs to improve their shooting and ball distribution when opportunities arise in front of goal.

Fiji will now face Samoa in the third-place playoff tomorrow at 3.30pm before the final between PNG and Solomon Islands at 7pm.

