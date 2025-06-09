Opposition questions police budget allocation

Opposition MP Vijay Nath says simply increasing police numbers won’t solve what he claims Fiji’s rising crime rates.

During the 2025–2026 National Budget debate, Nath questioned the $13.5 million boost for the Fiji Police Force, bringing its total funding to $240.3 million.

He noted Fiji already has one of the world’s highest police-to-population ratios, with 730 officers per 100,000 people, yet crime rose by 20% in the first two months of this year.

Article continues after advertisement



Opposition MP Vijay Nath [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

While acknowledging recruitment and salary increases in the budget, Nath stressed financial resources alone aren’t enough.

“Do we need more uniforms or do we need to properly support the ones wearing them? Do we need more numbers or do we need more integrity, more training, and more community trust?”

He criticized the plan to recruit over 1,000 new officers, saying it focuses too much on numbers rather than effectiveness.

The budget includes $19.5 million to recruit 538 new officers and fill 300 vacant positions — adding over 800 officers soon.

Nath questioned where they will be deployed, what tools they will have, and what training they will receive.

In response, Minister for Policing Ioane Naivalurua defended the budget as a move toward meaningful change.

“This Budget, this coalition government is committed to supporting the Police and making sure that our country, Fiji, remains safe and secure. So therefore, this Budget will empower the Ministry of Policing and the Fiji Police Force to accomplish its mission.”

Naivalurua added that safety and security are essential for national development, economic growth, and the wellbeing of all Fijians.



Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.