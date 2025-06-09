Tavatavanawai, Reece and Bower in All Blacks 23

From left: Timoci Tavatavanawai, George Bower and Sevuloni Reece.

Three players with links to Fiji are in the All Blacks matchday squad to play France in the final Test on Saturday in New Zealand.

Timoci Tavatavanawai, Sevuloni Reece and George Bower have made the cut after coach Scott Robertson released his squad today.

Out of the three, Reece, is in the starting 15 while the other two are on the bench.

This will be Tavatavanawai’s second Test as an All Black while Bower is back after almost three years.

Bower’s last Test for the All Blacks was in November 2022, against England in London.

Coach Robertson has made 10 starting changes for the third Test.

There are six changes to the backline, with only wing Rieko Ioane retaining his starting spot.

All Blacks host France at 7:05pm on Saturday in Hamilton.

New Zealand (15-1): Ruben Love; Sevu Reece, Anton Lienert-Brown, Quinn Tupaea, Rieko Ioane; Damian McKenzie, Cortez Ratima; Luke Jacobson, Ardie Savea (capt), Samipeni Finau; Fabian Holland, Patrick Tuipulotu; Tyrel Lomax, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Ethan de Groot.

Replacements: Brodie McAlister, George Bower, Fletcher Newell, Dalton Papali’i, Du’Plessis Kirifi, Noah Hotham, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Will Jordan.

