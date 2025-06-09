Bluebottle deployment enhances surveillance

New Zealand and Fiji’s defence cooperation has taken another step forward with the deployment of two “Bluebottle” unscrewed surface vessels in Fiji’s Exclusive Economic Zone for a three-month mission.

The Fijian Navy welcomed the arrival of the two vessels in Suva, which are part of the New Zealand Defence Force’s annual Operation Calypso.

Fijian Navy personnel are looking forward to working alongside their New Zealand counterparts, using this advanced technology to help identify and track vessels operating suspiciously in Fijian waters.

The NZDF first trialed a Bluebottle in early 2024.

The successful results from those exercises led to the purchase of two vessels, in partnership with New Zealand Customs.

Each Bluebottle vessel measures 7.4 metres and is capable of long-endurance operations without requiring crew or refuelling.

They will support efforts in fisheries protection, border security, and the collection of meteorological data.

This deployment not only enhances maritime surveillance capabilities but also further strengthens the close bilateral relationship between New Zealand and Fiji.

