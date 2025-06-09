Sarah Jessica Parker gives surprising update on Hocus Pocus 3

[Source: Entertainment Weekly]

The actress revealed where the sequel stands, after EW previously reported in 2023 that writer Jen D’Angelo was “still in the story phase” of the film.

Prepare a calming circle, because Disney apparently isn’t conjuring Hocus Pocus 3 any time soon.

Over two years after the studio revealed that a third Hocus Pocus film was in development following the streaming success of 2022’s Hocus Pocus 2, star Sarah Jessica Parker provided a surprising update during a Sunday night appearance on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live.

In response to a viewer question from two fans living in London — where unconfirmed rumors suggested earlier this year that the third film is potentially slated to shoot — the And Just Like That actress said movement on Hocus Pocus 3 isn’t necessarily happening.

“Um, well, for the expats in London,” she teased. “No more developments, other than we would like to do it.”

Parker reiterated that “we would like to do it,” and said that “we’ve been having some conversations” in the planning stage, though it’s unclear if she specifically meant fellow stars Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy.

