Convicted but no jail time

A man has been convicted and sentenced for sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl in Valelevu.

The sentence was delivered by Puisne Judge Justice Pita Bulamainaivalu.

The 20-year-old pleaded guilty to the charge of sexual assault involving the indecent touching of the victim, referred to as MAV under a name suppression order.

The assault took place on April 8, 2024, when the victim,then a Class 7 student was taken to an isolated house where the accused committed the offence.

The court heard that Nabose was 18 at the time and exploited the victim’s vulnerability.

The victim’s impact statement revealed lasting emotional trauma and difficulty focusing at school due to the incident.

Under the Crimes Act 2009, the maximum penalty for sexual assault is 10 years.

The judge set a starting point of two years, increasing the sentence by three years for aggravating factors such as the age difference, isolation, and trauma caused.

The man’s sentence was reduced by one year because of his age and lack of prior convictions.

A further 16 months were deducted for his early guilty plea, which saved court resources and spared the victim from testifying. Time already served in custody was also credited.

The final custodial sentence was two years and five months, but it was wholly suspended for four years.

The judge cited his good character, cooperation with police, and support from his church community as reasons for the suspension.

The man was warned that any new offence during the suspension period could lead to immediate imprisonment for the original sentence.

He has 30 days to appeal the sentence to the Court of Appeal.

