[ Source: https://www.timesnownews.com ]

A magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck Alaska Peninsula, on Wednesday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System issued a tsunami warning for portions of Alaska following the earthquake.

