Fijiana 15s brace for USA

The Fijiana 15s held their first ground session yesterday at George Mason University ahead of their historic clash against the USA Women’s Eagles this weekend.

The team was also honored by a visit from the Fiji Embassy staff in Washington D.C., including First Secretary Eva Baleitilagica and Second Secretary Edwin Pratap.

The High Commission officially welcomed the Vodafone Fijiana team to the U.S.

Veteran lock Asinate Serevi says everything is working according to plan at the moment.

She’s also excited to play against some of her former teammates in the US team.

“Even though we try to put in a system to run we also really fluid so that we have a lot to offer, I know a lot of the USA girls are excited and also fighting for a spot at the World Cup and that’s not going to be easy but knowing how rugby is we are all family off the field, we going to give each other a good game.”

The 15th ranked Vodafone Fijiana 15s play the ninth ranked side on Saturday at Audi Field, Washington, D.C.

Fiji is in pool B for the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup, along-side Canada, Scotland, and Wales.

