Energy-saving ovens to boost Fiji’s food industry

A new partnership between Vision Commercial and global oven brand UNOX is set to benefit chefs, students and small food businesses across Fiji.

UNOX, a company based in Italy and known for its smart, energy-efficient ovens, has teamed up with Vision Commercial, a division of Vision Investments Ltd. The partnership will bring advanced kitchen equipment and training support to Fiji’s growing hospitality sector.

Robert Davis, a leader from UNOX, said the goal isn’t just to sell ovens, but to support long-term growth in Fiji.

“It’s about helping people,” he said. “We want to make kitchens safer, more efficient, and easier for anyone to use – even those just starting their careers.”

The ovens use less energy than a refrigerator, which could help small restaurants and cafés lower their power bills. Many models also include AI technology that makes them easy to use without expert training.

Senior Commercial Manager at Vision Commercial, Rajneel Kishore, said the products will help hotels, resorts and training schools deliver better service and learning experiences.

“We chose UNOX because their products are durable and reliable,” he said. “They’re perfect for Fiji’s hospitality needs.”

The partnership also supports sustainability goals, offering eco-friendly options for cooking and food preservation. Vision Commercial will provide after-sales service through its local team, making support accessible across the country.

As Fiji continues to grow its tourism and food service industries, this collaboration is expected to create opportunities not just for big businesses, but for everyday workers and students hoping to build careers in hospitality.

