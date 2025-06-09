Persistent rainfall to continue

[File Photo]

A trough of low pressure is bringing heavy rain and showers over parts of Fiji, with the eastern division most affected.

The Fiji Meteorological Service warns the system will continue to affect the region until late tomorrow.

Areas including Serua-Namosi, Suva-Nausori, Tailevu, Ra, Lau, Lomaiviti, Kadavu, and nearby islands are expected to see occasional rain and isolated heavy falls.

Article continues after advertisement

Forecasters say these could trigger flash flooding in low-lying areas.

Rain is expected to ease to showers by tomorrow.

Parts of Cakaudrove, Southern Bua, and Taveuni will also experience occasional showers and isolated downpours.

Elsewhere, the weather remains mostly fine, with a chance of light afternoon or evening showers.

Southeast winds are expected to stay moderate to fresh, with rough seas across the group.

Night temperatures will remain cool heading into the weekend.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.