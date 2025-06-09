Ilimotama steps up for siblings after losing both parents

Jason Ilimotama

Former Suva Grammar School student Jason Ilimotama says he was shocked when Montpellier Rugby scouts first approached him after his Deans semi-final match against Queen Victoria School last year.

Ilimotama, who has now moved to France, said he made the big decision for his siblings after losing both of his parents.

It’s all about giving back now for the youngster who started his rugby journey when he was in year three at Veiuto Primary School.

Article continues after advertisement

“MY future was to have a future in a rugby meaning having a contract and then when I came to Suva Grammar I was fortunate enough to receive a contract (after my semifinal game last year) and that really motivated me after losing both my parents and having my siblings and aunty at home after getting this contract means I can give back to them.”

The Tokatoka, Tailevu lad said this contract came sooner then he ever thought possible knowing he was not playing at his best last year.

Suva Grammar School Principal Iosefo Masivue said while academic success is priority, they are happy to give their full support to students who land promising contracts.

Ilimotama, along with former Grammar Under-17 rep Isoa Bakeidaku and Rupeni Caucaunibuca Junior, are the latest players to join Montpellier’s development team.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.