New details in Air India crash probe shift focus to senior pilot

[Source: Reuters]

A black-box recording of dialogue between the Air India flight’s two pilots indicates it was the captain who turned off switches that controlled fuel flowing to the plane’s two engines.

The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with U.S. officials’ early assessment of evidence uncovered in the crash investigation.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Article continues after advertisement

Air India did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.