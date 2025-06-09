Underfunding hinders pitch maintenance, says PM

Bird's-eye view of the HFC Bank Stadium.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has stated that the Fiji Sports Council does not receive enough funds to properly maintain stadium pitches.

His comments follow widespread criticism of the “desert-like” condition of the HFC Bank Stadium pitch during last Saturday’s Fiji versus Scotland Test match.

From the Ministry of Sports’ $23.4 million allocation in the 2025-2026 National Budget, the Fiji Sports Council has been allocated $670,000.

The Prime Minister told FBC Sports that proper allocations for the Sports Council will be reviewed in the next budget cycle.

“There has not been an appropriate allocation of funds to the Sports Council to keep it in good repair for all its exposures to high-impact sports like soccer and rugby and rugby league. So that will have to be looked at again, but it’s abit too late now, we’ve had the budget.”

Rabuka also confirmed that Minister of Sports Jese Saukuru brought a short note to him after he expressed disappointment about the status of the National Stadium ground earlier this week.

PM Rabuka adds that it was a national embarrassment to host a Tier 1 Test match on such a ground, particularly when the event was televised worldwide, viewers see how well, or how poorly, the nation maintains its grounds for international competition.

