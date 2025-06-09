No-streaming at King’s Boxing Promotion

[Source: Kings Boxing Promotions/ Facebook]

There will be strictly no live streaming by fans and media attending the King’s Boxing Promotion this Saturday at the Vodafone Arena.

Promoter Nahroon Buksh confirms that while fans can record videos for their personal collection, they are strictly prohibited from posting any fight content online on the same day or night.

Fans and media can upload or post videos on their respective platforms the next day.

Buksh says they’ll have to respect their deal with the official broadcaster of the event.

“We’ve signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Fiji Broadcasting Corporation (FBC) to exclusively stream the event on its Viti+ Pay Per View platform”.

The promoter adds that security and technical personnel will be monitoring to ensure no footage is being posted during or after the bouts.

“This is a professional event, and we want to protect the rights of our broadcast partners and the integrity of the promotion. We urge fans to respect this policy and come enjoy the fights live in the arena or via Viti+,”. The event will feature 10 professional fights, with four titles on the line — making it one of the most anticipated boxing nights of the year.

Local and overseas fans can watch the fights live for $99FJD on VITI+.

