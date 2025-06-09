Work visa holder charged after mid-air indecent act

A Fijian man is charged with indecent exposure on a flight from Melbourne to Brisbane. [Photo Credit: SUPPLIED/AUSTRALIAN FEDERAL POLICE]

A Fijian man has been charged with indecent exposure after allegedly exposing himself to two women during a Jetstar flight from Melbourne to Brisbane.

Ulaiasi Uto Viladai is on a work visa.

The alleged incident took place on June 1.

Article continues after advertisement

The women, who didn’t know him, raised the alarm with crew members and were moved to other seats.

A Fijian man is charged with indecent exposure on a flight from Melbourne to Brisbane. [Photo Credit: Supplied/ Australian Federal Police]

He was watched for the rest of the flight and met by police upon arrival.

Australian Federal Police say the alleged behaviour is unacceptable on an aircraft.

Viladai appeared briefly in the Brisbane Magistrates Court today. His case has been adjourned to August 15.

He faces up to a year in prison if convicted.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.