$14k payout after children left in rain during eviction

Three children and their housemaid have been awarded $14,000 in damages after being unlawfully evicted from their rented home and left standing in the rain.

The High Court ruled on the case earlier this month, with Puisne Justice Vishwa Datt Sharma declaring the 2020 eviction unlawful. He said locking children outside a home violates their rights, as it denies them access to food, water, and basic facilities, while exposing them to harm.

Justice Sharma called the act inhumane and said it had a severe impact on those involved, especially the children.

The Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission welcomed the ruling.

Director Loukinikini Lewaeavu said the judgment reinforces the right to dignity and adequate housing, warning that arbitrary evictions are a serious human rights violation particularly when children are affected.

She added that the ruling sends a strong message: all evictions must be done lawfully and with full respect for human dignity.

