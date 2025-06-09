Tabakaucoro launches Bullet Academy United

Pacific sprint king and former Olympian Banuve Tabakaucoro has embarked on a new chapter in Fijian athletics, establishing his own club, Bullet Academy United.

The humble 32-year-old aims to leverage his extensive experience to nurture the nation’s next generation of track and field stars.

Tabakaucoro brings an impressive 24 years of vast local and international experience to his new role, having represented Fiji for 18 years before his retirement in 2023.

His new Suva-based club is firmly focused on grassroots development, with a strong emphasis on discipline, culture, and performance.

The former Marist Brothers High School student explained his motivation in a club Facebook post, stating his desire to pass on his knowledge and guide the country’s young and upcoming talents.

He revealed that in recent weeks, he has already begun working with several primary school students, who are currently gearing up for the upcoming Suva Zone meets.

