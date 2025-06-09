Harm reduction urgently needed

Fiji is facing a serious health crisis as injecting drug use causes an increase in HIV, hepatitis C, and tuberculosis cases, worsened by a lack of harm reduction programs.

Fiji National Outbreak Cluster Response Taskforce Chair, Dr. Jason Mitchell, warns that groups of drug users frequently share unsterile needles and syringes, increasing the risk of transmitting blood-borne viruses.

He adds that many hepatitis C and tuberculosis cases linked to untreated HIV are putting Fiji’s limited health resources under great pressure.

Dr. Mitchell suggests that Fiji must introduce public health programs to lead the region and inspire other Pacific Island countries.

“And we think that there might be some drug use in these populations. The best practice here is to introduce strong public health interventions to reduce HIV transmissions in our communities.”

Dr. Mitchell warns that without quick harm reduction programs, Fiji and its neighbours could face serious health and economic problems.

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu stresses the importance of collaboration among relevant stakeholders and countries.

“Assist us in our effort in the fight against illicit drugs and crime that is currently threatening the Pacific.”

Tudravu adds that without urgent harm reduction measures, preventable infections will rise, putting Pacific communities’ health and progress at serious risk.

