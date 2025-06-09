Mining threat sparks outrage in Sigatoka

Landowners in Tikina o Nasigatoka have called on Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka to immediately stop Magma Mines Ltd’s activities and cancel Special Prospecting License 1495.

The company, a subsidiary of Dome Gold Mines Ltd is accused of ignoring local opposition, misleading village chiefs and causing environmental damage around the Sigatoka River and Koroua Island.

The Bose Vanua of Tikina Nasigatoka stated that villagers never gave proper consent.

They say Magma Mines misrepresented the waiver signing for fishing rights and bypassed traditional protocols.

The Tui Nasigatoka, Taukei Werenidri Vereniki Qasevakatini was angered by the company’s actions and said he does not want to see company representatives on his land.

Despite this, the company continues to visit the area, ignoring letters issued by the provincial office.

Permanent Secretary at the Prime Minister’s Office Dr Lesikimacuata Korovavala confirmed receiving the petition and will forward it to the Prime Minister.

Letters were also delivered in Parliament to the Ministers for Climate Change, Lands and Mineral Resources and iTaukei Affairs.

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo said they would act if procedures were not properly followed.

Landowners raised concerns about dredging activities, which they say destroyed marine life and farmland.

They believe the company used river dredging to explore for magnetite under the sand.

Joeli Kunaturaga, a vanua representative said past dredging by China Railway Company caused lasting damage by dumping sand and saltwater on the coast, wiping out fishing areas and shore vegetation.

The community says this destruction has affected food sources, livelihoods, and health.

They also fear mineral dust and heavy metals from mining could cause long-term respiratory illnesses.

Drilling on Koroua Island has worried locals because ancestral graves and fertile farmland were damaged. The island has reportedly shrunk after hundreds of drill holes were made without consent.

Despite repeated appeals to officials, locals feel ignored. Some are seeking legal advice to claim compensation for environmental harm and community stress. Landowners reject any compensation offers from the company, saying jobs and social projects cannot replace the damage caused.

They also criticized the Environmental Impact Assessment submitted in 2017, calling it a copied report from another project and not properly shared with landowners.

The mining area covers homes, schools, a hospital, and farms.

They question how mining near Sigatoka Methodist College, the protected Sigatoka Sand Dunes, and the Fiji Museum archaeological site can be allowed.

The group accuses Magma Mines of bribery through small gifts, which they say are meant to manipulate villages.

They have vowed to remove all company signage from their land. The landowners fear the company will soon seek a full mining lease and urge the Prime Minister to act now.

They claimed that Dome Gold Mines Ltd is financially weak and relying on future mining plans to attract investors.

The community demands a permanent stop to all Magma Mines activities and the cancellation of any future licenses for the area.

They describe Sigatoka as a rich cultural and natural place that must be protected, not sold for short-term profit.

The landowners, according to Kunaturaga place their trust in the Prime Minister’s promise to safeguard Fiji’s environment from foreign interests.

Now, he stated they ask that promise be honored.

The people of Tikina o Nasigatoka, Kunaturaga states are tired and frustrated.

He added that they want their voices heard and their land protected.

