UTOF pays $7.2M in dividends

The Unit Trust of Fiji has distributed $7.2 million to its 60,000-plus unitholders.

This has been the highest dividend payout since 2012.

Chair Lavinia Kaumaitotoya confirmed a 3.80 cents per unit return for the period January to June 2025, describing the result as a landmark achievement for the Trust.

She says the strong performance reflects robust financial management.

“We have surpassed our own 13-year record, delivering competitive historical dividend payouts to our valued unit holders. The rates unveiled are notably strong and surpass the prevailing market standards, marking a significant milestone in our journey.”

Kaumaitotoya says the dividend exceeds current market interest rates and is tax-free.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad has commended the company’s management.

He states that the dividend payout reflects growing public interest in investments.

