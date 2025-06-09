Budget saves health workforce

Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu [File Photo]

Health Minister Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu says the government’s bold investment in the health workforce has stopped a dangerous post-COVID exodus of doctors and nurses that once threatened to cripple the system.

In his response to the 2025–2026 national budget, Dr. Lalabalavu revealed that the Ministry of Health faced a serious brain drain after the pandemic, with many skilled health workers leaving the country or quitting due to low pay and poor conditions.

“The ratio of health worker to patient was severely affected. If the trend had continued, the impact on our people would have been devastating.”

He says the tide has now turned thanks to targeted government actions including raising retirement age, increasing salaries, providing better overtime and rural allowances and along with it new recruitment and rural development plans.

He says he budget includes a $26.3 million increase for staff salaries and an additional $3.6 million to boost wages for contracted workers.

The Minister says this money will support recruitment, retention, rural placements, and specialist training.

“We are particularly focused on filling vacancies in remote zones and supporting postgrad and nursing specialization.”

The Minister adds that the Ministry is also introducing new performance monitoring, peer-learning models, and leadership training to improve accountability and service delivery.

