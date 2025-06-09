UEFA bans club for 10 years over match-fixing

[Source: Reuters]

Montenegrin club FK Arsenal Tivat have been handed a 10-year ban from UEFA club competitions after an investigation into allegations of match-fixing during their Conference League qualifying tie with Alashkert FC in July 2023, the European governing body said.

The decision was taken by UEFA’s disciplinary body CEDB following a lengthy investigation into the qualifiers, where Arsenal Tivat drew 1-1 on the road before losing to the Armenian side 6-1 at home.

Reuters has reached out to Arsenal Tivat for comment.

Global governing body FIFA will be requested to extend the ban, which runs till the end of the 2034-35 season, to competitions worldwide, UEFA said in a statement.

Arsenal Tivat player Nikola Celebic and official Ranko Krgovic were also given lifetime bans by CEDB, while two other players were given 10-year suspensions.

The Montenegrin First League club was also handed a fine of 500,000 euros ($578,400).

