Fiji shifts focus to people-centred security

Pio Tikoduadua, Defence Minister [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/ Facebook]

Defence Minister Pio Tikoduadua says Fiji is moving away from a military-heavy approach to national security and focusing more on people, communities, and democratic values.

While responding to the 2025–2026 national budget, Tikoduadua said security today is not just about military readiness, it’s also about building strong communities, involving youth, and promoting peace.

He says the upcoming National Security Strategy and Defence Review will include wide consultations with villagers, youth, civil society, and traditional leaders.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are building a new democratic culture. Where the voices of the many rise above the ambitions of the few. Our democracy is still young, still fragile. But it is growing stronger. Every consultation, every budget, every peaceful debate in this House is a small triumph for the people of Fiji.”

Tikoduadua reaffirmed that civilian authority remains in charge and praised the RFMF for respecting the Constitution.

He also confirmed that plans are underway to allow direct recruitment of Fijians into the Australian Defence Force.

The Minister added that the budget includes support for veterans’ welfare, peacekeeping efforts, maritime security, and leadership training for youth and traditional leaders.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.