Artist sees bright future for Fiji’s beauty industry

Local makeup artist Leshni Devi is optimistic about the future of Fiji’s beauty industry, as more young people pursue formal training and certification to develop their skills and follow their passion.

Devi, who has worked in the beauty sector for 14 years, runs Balance Fiji, a hair and makeup business based at the Shangri-La Resort & Spa along the Coral Coast.

She says initiatives like the FNU Hospitality Art Fair provide essential platforms for aspiring beauty professionals to showcase their creativity and talent.

As one of the judges for the Hair and Makeup Competition at the 2025 Art Fair, Devi highlighted the evolving nature of the industry and the need for fresh, innovative minds.

She noted a growing demand for professional makeup artists, especially for special occasions, as more people now prefer hiring trained professionals over doing it themselves.

Devi added that students who took part in the fair displayed promising skills and are well on track to fill critical gaps in the industry once they complete their qualifications.

