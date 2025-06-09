New carbon market unit to be established

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Climate Change is launching a major $19 million project called the Revitalisation Ecosystem for Sustainable Agriculture and Resilience.

This multi-year initiative, in partnership with the International Fund for Agricultural Development, will directly benefit about 3,500 households in Fiji’s Northern Division.

Additionally, Minister Mosese Bulitavu announced that the Ministry will offer subsidised gate fees at the Naboro Landfill, supported by a $1 million allocation to back this important environmental effort.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that a Carbon Market Unit will be established in the new financial year.

“That will support the operationalisation of the carbon market regulations, unlock climate finance, and support emissions reduction projects. A further $500,000 is allocated to support the implementation of the Climate Change Act of 2021. This includes the development of regulations for specific parts of the Act and finalisation of Fiji’s National Climate Communication Strategy.”

Bulitavu says this allocation will also enable the Ministry to attract carbon investments and regulate markets with integrity and accountability.

Minister for iTaukei Affairs, Ifereimi Vasu, has welcomed the support, especially as many vulnerable communities continue to be affected.

“The challenge before us climate change, economic uncertainty, and social transformation demands bold, inclusive, and strategic action.”

The Ministry of Climate Change says its key priorities are reflected in this budget, including the relocation of at-risk communities, coastal protection projects, and the advancement of cleaner waste management systems.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.