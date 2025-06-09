Fijiana prop grateful for veteran support

[Photo Credit: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Vodafone Fijiana prop Loraini Senivutu is grateful for the guidance and support of senior members of the team throughout her rugby journey, especially in the lead-up to the USA tour.

The Fijian Drua Women’s prop is one of 30 selected in the Test squad currently in Washington, preparing to face the USA Women’s team this Sunday.

Senivutu says it has been quite a journey, and she’s thankful to be part of the tour, an experience she believes will boost her game.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s been nothing but a learning experience from the senior players such as Bitila Tawake and Vika Matarugu. So yes, the journey has been a learning process for me personally. Bottom line, the competition is very tough.”

Senivutu has had nine appearances and a try under her belt since her Super Rugby W debut in 2024.

She says she is grateful for the opportunity, the learnings and everything that has contributed to the lead-up to the USA campaign.

They meet the USA Women’s at 6.05am on Sunday morning at Audifield, Washington DC.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.