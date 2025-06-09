Government bets big on mid-sized farmers

[File Photo]

The government will increase support for middle-tier sugarcane farmers to help them grow into successful businesses.

Minister for Sugar Industry Charan Jeath Singh states that farmers producing between 100 to 250 tonnes of cane each year will get more help to become commercially viable.

Singh said the goal was to boost national sugar production by 200,000 tonnes annually over the next five years.

He adds that while large-scale farmers are important, middle-tier farmers have the most potential for sustainable growth when given the right policies, training, and inputs.

“We have reset our production target, aiming to grow from 47 tons per hectare, with a 10% annual increase. Some farms have already started achieving over 70 tons per hectare. The research shows the yields are up to 150 tons per hectare are possible.”

Singh said the immediate focus was to stabilize and increase sugar production before exploring product diversification.

He notes ethanol and sustainable aviation fuel remain options but strengthening the production base is key for long-term success.

Singh also states that the industry is working closely with the Sugar Research of Fiji to bring innovation and smart solutions to the sector.

