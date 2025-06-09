Yasawa banks on 5-year plan to rebuild

file photo

After being relegated from the Skipper Cup last season, Yasawa Rugby Union is charting a bold course for revival, starting from the grassroots.

Union president Mosese Susu says a detailed five-year development plan is now underway, aiming to strengthen rugby in the islands and return Yasawa to top-tier competition.

The new direction focuses heavily on nurturing homegrown talent within the Vanua, by establishing stronger competition structures in the islands and guiding players through a structured pathway.

“We are working on our five-year plan, whereby we are taking the competitions to the islands and establishing rugby competitions there. Then we try and develop our own players from our grassroots within the islands and grow rugby from there.”

Susu acknowledged that being relegated from the Skipper Cup was a tough pill to swallow, but says it has refocused the union’s priorities.

“We’re not just trying to win we’re developing players again from that grassroots level. Right now, we have players who’ve represented us and then moved up the pathway to other unions and overseas clubs.”

With a new coaching panel in place and recruitment of fresh talent already in motion, Yasawa Rugby Union is looking to use the 2025 Vanua Championship as a platform for growth, rather than a setback.

Susu says credit goes to the new coaching team, who are identifying and developing players from remote island communities.

Despite the challenges, Susu remains optimistic, noting that resilience is a central part of their identity.

