Starc record as Australia bowl out Windies for 27 to win third test

[Source: Reuters]

Mitchell Starc delivered the fastest five-wicket haul in test history on Monday as Australia crushed the West Indies by 176 runs in the third test in Kingston, Jamaica to complete a 3-0 series sweep.

In his 100th test, Starc took 15 balls to wreck the West Indies top order and leave the home side’s run chase in tatters, before returning for his sixth wicket after Scott Boland became Australia’s 10th bowler to take a test hat-trick.

Article continues after advertisement

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.