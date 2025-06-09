Nadroga welcomes Fiji Rugby Consultation Drive

Fiji Rugby’s latest round of consultations with provincial unions [Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

As the countdown begins for the 2025 Skipper Cup season, defending champions Nadroga are not just preparing on the field, they’re also fine-tuning their operations off it.

Union president Jiuta Waqavonovono says Fiji Rugby’s latest round of consultations with provincial unions is helping align their plans with national development goals and compliance standards.

The engagement, which has been part of an ongoing three-year review process, focuses on financial reporting, governance structures, and strategic planning.

“This consultation has been ongoing for the last two to three years, and it’s really good to see progress being made. We’ve been able to look at the accounts, the planning done so far, and what the roadmap looks like for this season.”

With Nadroga leading the charge as one of Fiji’s most decorated rugby provinces, the union is under no illusion that success requires more than on-field brilliance.

Strengthening internal systems, achieving compliance, and aligning with Fiji Rugby’s governance requirements are now seen as essential pillars.

“Most of the unions are now focused on compliance, what’s needed to be recognized as fully compliant with Fiji Rugby,” he explained. “That’s what we’re really focusing on in the years ahead.”

The 2025 Skipper Cup kicks off on August 2, and Nadroga will again be a team to beat.

However, Waqavonovono is clear that preparation is about more than just defending silverware, it’s about long-term sustainability and lifting standards across the board.

