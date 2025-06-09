Schools rugby zones set for semifinals today

The respective secondary schools rugby zones semifinals will be held today in Suva, Navua, North, West and Queen Victoria School ground in Tailevu.

Next weekend will see the finals and also determines the rankings from the Eastern, Southern, Western and Northern zones.

The Raluve quarterfinals plus the Northern, Eastern, and Southern Playoffs are scheduled for August 2nd before the Vodafone Deans Quarterfinals a week later.

The Deans semifinals are confirmed for August 16th and finals on the 23rd.

However, the venues for the national quarterfinals, semifinals and finals are yet to be confirmed.

Looking at the under 18 zones semifinals today, RKS play Tailevu North College at 1:10pm in the Eastern Zone while Lelean faces QVS.

Natabua High School takes on Ra High in the first semifinal of the Western Zone and Ratu Navula meet Cuvu College.

In the Southern Zone, Marist Brothers High School battles Nabua Secondary at Thompson Park in Navua at 1:30pm while Suva Grammar hosts Nasinu Secondary at their school ground in Nasese at 1:50pm.

