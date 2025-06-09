Polytech funding concerns addressed in Parliament

[Source: File Photo]

Opposition MP Alvick Maharaj has raised concerns about Pacific Polytech’s funding after receiving an email from its chairperson questioning how parliament scrutinizes the funding.

Maharaj said it was childish for the chairperson, who is funded by the government, to challenge parliament’s oversight.

He emphasized that parliament’s role is to scrutinize all government funding and suggested the institute should provide its annual and audited reports for transparency.

Article continues after advertisement

Opposition MP Jone Usamate supported increasing funds for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

He noted that much funding currently supports degree training, but the real need is for skills training.

He highlighted Pacific Polytech’s micro-qualification system, which combines classroom learning with on-the-job training.

Usamate expressed concern over sudden changes in funding, such as the increase from $5 million to $7 million for Pacific Polytech and a $1 million drop for the University of Fiji and National University programs.

He stressed the need to direct funds where they best address skill shortages and called for better support for student work attachments to validate competencies.

Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad clarified that funding for higher education institutions, including private ones, is approved by the Fiji Higher Education Commission before going through the Ministry of Finance.

He said not all requests receive funding and stressed the importance of factual understanding when discussing such issues in parliament.

Opposition MP Semi Koroilavesau urged Pacific Polytech to improve accountability by reporting regularly to the Public Accounts Committee. He said this would clear doubts and ensure transparency on government grants. He noted Pacific Polytech has received funding in cycles of $1 million, $5 million, and $7 million.

Government MP Lynda Tabuya defended Pacific Polytech’s role in helping youth especially school dropouts in the Suva-Nausori corridor.

She said many young people aged 15 to 18 have no other opportunities and benefit from short courses and scholarships offered by the institute.

Tabuya pointed out how Polytec is expanding access to rural and maritime areas to support unemployed youth.

She urged reconsideration of removing funding and stressed the positive impact on communities and employment.

After the debate, Maharaj withdrew his motion and reiterated the importance of accountability, transparency and effective funding allocation in Fiji’s education and training sector.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.