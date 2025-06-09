Mega resort upgrade almost ready

Crowne Plaza

Crowne Plaza major facelift, including a new convention centre for 900 guests will be finished by the end of August.

General Manager Sudhir Yadav said the resort’s 324 rooms and 10 dining spots would offer something unique.

He calls the project a proud moment.

“All our renovations will be completed by end of August or early September latest. Throughout this journey, we were very careful to ensure that the customer journey or customer stay was least impacted while they were staying at the hotel. So, we would deploy all measures we need to minimize the impact on it.”

Tourism Fiji states the new centre puts Fiji in a stronger spot to host international events and attract more business travellers.

It also raises the country’s profile as a top choice for both work and holidays.

Upgrades were planned to reduce disruptions for guests and are now almost done.

The resort employs 450 locals and is seen as a key player in growing the tourism sector.

Management is confident Crowne Plaza Fiji will set the standard for hospitality and events in the region.

