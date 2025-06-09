Couple remanded over dirty video blackmail

File photo

A couple accused of blackmailing a man using an explicit video has been remanded in custody by the Suva Magistrates Court.

Ria Chandra and Pravinesh Sharma face charges of trafficking obscene publication, sharing an intimate recording and online extortion.

Police say the two demanded money from the victim and threatened to release the video if he did not pay.

The Online Safety Commission said the man was told to send money or the clip would be made public.

He allegedly paid more than $1,800 over several demands.

Investigators believe the couple used the money to pay their rent. Despite promising to delete the video after the first payment, they allegedly kept asking for more.

The Commission’s abuse team and Police Liaison Officer tracked down the suspects. They were later handed to Totogo Police.

Prosecutors opposed bail, saying the charges are serious.

The case returns to court next Friday.

