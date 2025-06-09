Ships to get high-tech safety tracking

file photo

Fiji is set to transform its transport sector with sweeping reforms in the 2025–2026 National Budget .

It is aimed at modernising systems, improving safety and enforcing stronger financial accountability.

Minister for Public Works, Meteorological Services and Transport Ro Filipe Tuisawau states new rules will require sole proprietors to separate personal and business finances and keep records for seven years.

“It’s particularly beneficial for the Department of Transport’s plans to modernize their collection, tracking, and auditing systems for public transportation. The ministry is committed to supporting the whole of government approach for good governance and accountability by promoting structured financial practices among transport operators.”

The budget also offers incentives for electric vehicles to support Fiji’s transport decarbonisation strategy.

Maritime safety will be boosted with mandatory Automatic Identification Systems on ships, helping Fiji join the International Maritime Organization’s Search and Rescue Convention.

Tuisawau calls the budget a future-ready blueprint for a resilient transport system.

