Fiji urged to unlock $2 billion trade jackpot with PACER Plus

New Zealand is urging Fiji to join the regional free trade agreement PACER Plus to open key markets and boost investment.

Minister of State for Trade and Investment Nicola Grigg said the deal would secure Fiji’s access to seven of its top ten export markets.

She adds Pacer Plus provides support to help Fiji meet trade obligations and grow exports.

“Membership comes with a package of support to help Fiji put in place the systems, the legislation, the institutional capacity to meet its obligations under the agreement. This package can help Fiji and goods and services exporters to use the agreement to grow their business.”

Grigg said lowering trade barriers would reduce the cost of living, which affects families in Fiji and New Zealand.

She also outlined the goal to increase two-way trade between the countries to $3.6 billion by 2030, up from $2.52 billion now.

She states this target needs governments to cut red tape and businesses to lead. Grigg praises the Fiji New Zealand Business Council and its sister group for driving this effort.

She also points to the importance of women in trade. Grigg says women face barriers in business and investment that must be removed.

The Minister supports Fiji’s National Action Plan for women’s economic empowerment and urges more female participation in trade policy.

Grigg notes New Zealand funds programs supporting women in rural and maritime areas, saying inclusive trade benefits everyone.

Meanwhile, Trade Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica said the government was modernizing trade and investment through a new National Single Window System.

He explains this digital platform will link 25 government agencies and cut approval times for imports, exports and building permits from years to months.

In the meantime, we are already starting to see some serious levels of engagement and you know the future looks promising for two respective countries and you know I tell everybody trust me the next 10 years the Fiji you used to know will no longer be there.”

Kamikica also said most business laws were outdated and being revised as part of a digital strategy aiming to automate 80 percent of government services by 2035.

He adds Fiji is working with New Zealand on a revised trade roadmap, addressing issues like forest certification for mahogany exports, and growing sectors such as aquaculture, agriculture, cosmetics, forestry, and business process outsourcing.

Kamikamica believes that these reforms will attract investment, lift rural communities, and build a connected, modern economy.

The Minister said Fiji was moving beyond talk and putting plans into action.

