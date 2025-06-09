ECE teachers to get eight-hour pay

Aseri Radrodro while delivering his response to the budget in Parliament [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

The Ministry of Education is strengthening its focus on early childhood education and has welcomed the allocation of $32 million in the 2025–2026 national budget an increase of $10 million from the previous $22 million.

While delivering his response to the budget in Parliament, Minister Aseri Radrodro says the increased allocation will support the payment of eight working hours for all 1,423 Early Childhood Education teachers across 873 pre-primary centres in the country’s nine education districts.

He emphasized that the coalition government recognizes the importance of access to education at the early childhood level.

Radrodro also acknowledged the ongoing challenges faced by students who require special attention.

He adds that the allocated $1.1 million will allow the Ministry to explore essential resources to help teachers effectively identify and support students with special needs.

The Minister further says that with the total education budget allocation of $847.4 million, the Ministry is confident it can enhance efforts to strengthen the education system across the country.

