Stevie Wonder Addresses Rumor He's Not Really Blind

[Source: ENews]

Stevie Wonder shut down longtime rumors that he’s not really blind during a July 10 show in Wales for his Love, Light and Song tour, saying, “Truth is, shortly after my birth, I became blind.”

Stevie Wonder has signed, sealed and delivered his response to ongoing rumors.

The R&B legend addressed longtime speculation that he is not actually blind during a show in Cardiff, Wales, for his Love, Light and Song U.K. tour.

Article continues after advertisement

“I must say to all of you, something that I was thinking, ‘When did I want to let the world know this?’ But I wanted to say it right now,” Stevie said on stage during the July 10 concert, as captured in a fan’s Instagram video. “You know there have been rumors about me seeing and all that? But seriously, you know the truth.”

And for anyone who didn’t know the truth, the 75-year-old set the record straight.

“Truth is, shortly after my birth, I became blind,” Stevie continued. “Now, that was a blessing because it’s allowed me to see the world in the vision of truth, of sight. See people in the spirit of them, not how they look. Not what color they are, but what color is their spirit?”

And the thought-provoking response isn’t the only time Stevie has shared a meaningful message about his blindness.

In fact, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer shared that he was able to keep a positive outlook after becoming blind as a child—even when his mother Lula Mae Hardaway was struggling with the revelation.

“I was born. Shortly after that, I’m blind,” Stevie shared in an episode of 2024’s The Wonder of Stevie audiobook series. “My mother went through the different things, and so my experience with that was deep.”

Recalling that his mother would cry “every night” after he was first diagnosed with the disability, the “Superstitious” singer said he eventually told her, “Mama, you shouldn’t cry, you’re making my head hurt.”

“And I said, ‘Maybe God has something for me that’s bigger than all this,’” Stevie added. “History proved that true.”

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.