Two children rescued by NFA

Two children were rescued by the National Fire Authority at Naidiridiri Settlement, Wainibuku, after the heavy rain from last night.

The watch crew at Nakasi Fire Station were called out to a flood rescue this morning

The family initially called the Fiji Police Force but were directed to NFA.

The Nakasi Fire Station crew received the call at 7.54am and arrived at the scene at 8.05am to find the crossing in the area inundated.

Under the direction of Station Officer Epeli Roko, the crew helped the children to cross and took them to their grandparents.

Their parents stayed behind to look after their home.

NFA operations crew are trained in these roles and constantly upgrade their skills and knowledge in these areas to be able to conduct such operations when needed.

Given the heavy rain experienced in the Central Division, the NFA urges those in flood-affected areas to call 910 in case of a rescue emergency.

