Acting Commissioner of Fiji Corrections Service Sevuloni Naucukidi.

A police complaint has been filed against Acting Commissioner of Fiji Corrections Service Sevuloni Naucukidi.

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu confirms a report of criminal intimidation was lodged earlier this month.

It is alleged Naucukidi threatened a senior staff member in his office.

