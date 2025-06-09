Fiji part of expanded World Rugby U20 Championship in 2026

Good news for fans and Fiji after World Rugby confirmed that our team will be part of the expanded under 20 Championship next year.

The decision was made that the tournament expands from 12 to 16 teams and Georgia will host it in 2026.

World Rugby states that the expansion is aimed at enhancing global competitiveness.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji, Japan, Uruguay and the USA are the four extra teams added to the Championship next year.

The national U20 side earned its place as they were relegated from the World Rugby U20 Championship in 2024 and USA, Japan and Uruguay as the sides finishing second, third and fourth in the U20 Trophy in 2024.

This will be the first time since 2009 that 16 teams will take part in the U20 Championship and means that there will be no relegation from the 2025 edition for the team losing the 11th place play-off between Ireland and Spain.

The details regarding promotion and relegation for 2027 will be confirmed by World Rugby in due course.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.