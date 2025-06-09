Minister calls out chiefs

Source : Ministry of Justice / Facebook

The growing threat of HIV, drug abuse and vacant chiefly titles were among the key concerns raised by Justice Minister Siromi Turaga at the Lomaiviti Provincial Council meeting.

He warned of the increasing spread of HIV/AIDS, increasingly linked to needle sharing and called out the impact of drug use especially marijuana and meth on youth.

He states these issues are fuelling crime, breaking down family ties and weakening traditional values.

Turaga also pointed out the lack of leadership in the province, noting nearly half of chiefly positions remain empty.

He urged villagers to take responsibility and lead local development.

He said the Coalition Government’s unity reflects the people’s demand for inclusive and effective leadership.

Turaga shared the government’s progress including the return of the Great Council of Chiefs, legal recognition of traditional leaders and land rights reforms.

In Lomaiviti, he listed road upgrades in Gau and Ovalau, improved mobile and electricity access, and restored registry services in island post offices.

Support for rural building supplies and efforts to preserve Levuka’s heritage were also noted.

He told parents to stay involved in their children’s schooling and encouraged vocational training as an option for students who struggle in the academic system.

Turaga said the Ministry of Justice would continue to work closely with traditional leaders and provincial bodies to ensure fair development for all.

