New police recruitment to strengthen force

Fiji’s Police Force will begin recruiting 500 new officers next month as part of a wider plan to add 1,076 new positions under the government’s reform program.

Minister for Policing, Ioane Naivalurua, welcomed the recruitment, highlighting the government’s commitment to improving police capacity.

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu says the new officers will boost police presence, improve community engagement, and enhance crime prevention.

Article continues after advertisement

“Starting August, we will start the recruitment, advertisement will be going out we have ways in which we will recruit the 500 first.”



Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu

Minister Naivalurua issued a strong warning that unethical behavior will not be tolerated as the force grows.

“The police are not immune to internal challenges. They are those that cross the line and let me make this absolutely clear, there is no place in the force for unethical behaviors.”



Minister for Policing, Ioane Naivalurua [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

He stressed that professionalism and integrity are essential to maintaining public trust.

With the new recruits, the police force will grow to more than 6,550 officers across all ranks.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.