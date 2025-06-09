PM acknowledges France rugby's contributions

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Former French forward Abdelatif Benazzi, who is also the Vice‑President of the French Rugby Federation and Chairman of the Six Nations Rugby Championship had a meeting with Minister Sitiveni Rabuka yesterday.

The meeting provided an opportunity for both sides to discuss ways to strengthen sports diplomacy and enhance Fiji’s ties with France and the wider Europe continent through rugby.

Prime Minister Rabuka expressed gratitude for the influential role France has played in creating pathways for Fijian athletes to excel in the French Top 14 and other premier European competitions.

Benazzi thanked the Prime Minister for the opportunity to meet and acknowledges Fiji’s remarkable rugby ethos that have contributed immensely to France’s rugby development endeavours.

The former French lock is in the country for a rugby event scheduled to be held in Nadi today.

Benazzi was accompanied by the FRU board chairman John Sanday and acting chief executive Koli Sewabu.

Benazzi and Sewabu had played against each other in 1999 during a crucial group C decider between France and Fiji where then referee Paddy O’Brien was under the spotlight for disallowing a Setareki Tawake try that could have changed the result.

