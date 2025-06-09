Waqanika declines coffee, seeks $2m compensation

Tanya Waqanika

Lawyer Tanya Waqanika could not disclose the outcome of a meeting she had this morning at the Solicitor-General’s Office to negotiate a possible settlement.

Waqanika was at Suvavou House to discuss a $2 million compensation claim for damages allegedly suffered by her client, former Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption Commissioner Barbara Malimali.

However, Waqanika would only say that she was offered water and declined coffee. She also says they will be expecting a letter from the state.

Barbara Malimali [File Photo]

Malimali’s termination as FICAC Commissioner followed a damning report on her appointment, which was submitted to both the Prime Minister and the President.

In court yesterday, there was a clear sign of progress: the State indicated its willingness to settle.

Earlier this morning, Waqanika confirmed she is starting negotiations with a $2 million figure.

“Well, that’s good money to play for when your career is damaged.”



Tanya Waqanika

She claims that Justice David Ashton-Lewis’s actions have “destroyed” her client’s reputation, leaving Malimali unable to secure employment.

“Well, put it this way, he has totally destroyed my client’s career; she can’t get a job. You all heard what he said on the podcast, so yeah. It’s in our application, and it’s before the court. We were called last night, and the government wants to see us this morning.”

Beyond the monetary demand, Waqanika also hinted that her client may seek a formal apology.

As far as she is concerned, the ball is now in the government’s court.

If no agreement is reached by Friday, Justice Dane Tuiqereqere is expected to issue new directions on Monday.

Waqanika also claims that her client continues to be publicly defamed on social media on a daily basis.

