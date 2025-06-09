iTaukei Affairs scores big boost

Minister Ifereimi Vasu [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/ Facebook]

The Ministry of iTaukei Affairs welcomes the 2025–2026 National Budget as balanced and inclusive.

Minister Ifereimi Vasu states the Ministry’s allocation rose to $41.2 million, up $1.8 million from last year.

With last year’s budget, the Ministry revived the Great Council of Chiefs, reopened the GCC Meeting House, and held the first-ever GCC meeting there.

“The iTaukei Land and Fisheries Commission achieved 1,438 chiefly title confirmations and surpassed targets in record preservation and digitization. Madam Deputy Speaker, in the 2024-25 financial year, they successfully surveyed 16 land parcels in Serua, Ba, and Kadavu; mapped 129 villages across Rewa, Kadavu, and Southern Lau; completed 38 confirmations of iTaukei land ownership; and commenced lease surveying in Vanuatu.”

The Ministry signed an agreement with Fiji National University to launch a Diploma in Traditional Leadership.

It also partnered with Pacific Specialist Healthcare to improve iTaukei community health.

Over $1.5 million was spent through the iTaukei Resource Owners Development Fund on water catchments, tree planting, compensation policies, community talks, and governance reforms.

The government allocated $1 million to prepare for Fiji hosting the 2026 Melanesian Festival of Arts and Culture.

The iTaukei Land Trust Board plans to approve 2,500 new leases and aims to generate $171.94 million in revenue, while cutting processing times by 60%.

The iTaukei Affairs Board will receive $4.7 million to support provincial councils, traditional ceremonies, village plans, and youth and women leadership training.

The Ministry will push forward the Jobs for Nature initiative and roll out vulnerable assessment tools with the Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Risk Management Office.

Minister Vasu believes that the budget reflects a shared vision for a strong iTaukei community that honors tradition while moving forward.

