One doctor for 3,000 people on Koro Island

The people of Koro Island in the Lomaiviti Group are calling for an additional doctor to serve their community.

The concern was raised during the Lomaiviti Provincial Council meeting held in Suva earlier today.

A representative from the island told the government officials present that Koro’s population of around 3,000 people is currently served by only one doctor, a number they say is not enough to meet the community’s healthcare needs.

Article continues after advertisement

He added that this issue has been repeatedly raised in district meetings and continues to be a major concern for residents.

The matter is expected to be formally submitted to the government for further action.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.