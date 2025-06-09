Fijian arrested for in-flight scandal

A Fijian man has been charged by Australian authorities for allegedly exposing himself to two women on a flight from Melbourne to Brisbane.

The 30-year-old was sitting next to the two women when the incident happened.

The women reported their concerns to cabin crew and were moved to other seats for safety. Australian Federal Police took the man into custody upon arrival in Brisbane.

A statue of Themis, the Greek God of Justice stands outside the Supreme Court in Brisbane, Thursday. [Photo Credit: AAP Image/Dave Hunt]

He faces one count of indecent exposure, which can carry up to 12 months in prison.

The alleged incident took place on June 1.

AFP Detective Superintendent Anthony Conway said there was no excuse for offensive behaviour on flights and warned that such acts would be dealt with firmly.

Investigators interviewed passengers and crew, and flight officials monitored the man for the rest of the trip.

The man is scheduled to appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court.

This report is based on original coverage by Rachael Ward for AAP in Melbourne.

