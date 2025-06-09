Termite bait saves hundreds of homes

[File Photo]

The pilot National Baiting Programme has treated over 700 properties in high-risk areas using eco-friendly bait stations.

Assistant Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Sakiusa Tubuna told Parliament that the government is fighting termite infestations with millions spent in recent years, especially in the Western Division.

He said these methods reduce termite numbers without harming the environment.

Article continues after advertisement

“In addition, we have extended target subsidy assistance to around 800 vulnerable households, supporting the repair and construction of their homes that were extensively damaged by termites.”

Tubuna added the government is committed to supporting families affected and will keep investing in termite control to strengthen housing and protect communities.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.